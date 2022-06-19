Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $33.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $120,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,983,573.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 436,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,919 over the last 90 days. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 1,709.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

