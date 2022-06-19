Analysts Set ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Price Target at $9.79

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. ironSource has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 669,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

