Brokerages Set Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target at $10.44

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBLA. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

