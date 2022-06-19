EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 19.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 19.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.73 and a one year high of 23.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in EverCommerce by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $15,459,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.