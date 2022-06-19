EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 19.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 19.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. EverCommerce has a one year low of 7.73 and a one year high of 23.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.45.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
