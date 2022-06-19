Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $355.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

