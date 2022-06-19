LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $26.25 Average PT from Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,566,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,836,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.