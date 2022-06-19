GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $110.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $91.99 on Thursday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 21,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $2,512,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,234.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,969 shares of company stock worth $11,890,873. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,788,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 488.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GATX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,000,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

