Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Target Price at $13.00

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -14.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

