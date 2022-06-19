Brokerages Set Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Target Price at C$24.00

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.09. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The firm has a market cap of C$900.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

