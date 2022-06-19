Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $17.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

DNUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,561,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,371,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.99%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

