Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $122.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 338.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 114,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.