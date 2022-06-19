Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $75.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.