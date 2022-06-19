Brokerages Set Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

INTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435 over the last three months. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,401,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,550 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,573.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

INTA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $867.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

