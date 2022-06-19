Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $24.67

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 138,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,654 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 27.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,053,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the period.

IAS opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -30.41. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

