Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$38.13

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,012.30.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.