BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €65.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($65.63) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($63.54) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €47.74 ($49.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.49. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($59.63) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($72.05).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.