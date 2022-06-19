Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($147.92) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($144.79) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th.

EPA AIR opened at €94.12 ($98.04) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.33. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($71.13) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($104.14).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

