Otto de Bont Sells 11,226 Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI) Stock

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) insider Otto de Bont sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.25), for a total value of £76,336.80 ($92,652.99).
Otto de Bont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Otto de Bont sold 59,200 shares of Renewi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.22), for a total value of £400,784 ($486,447.38).
LON:RWI opened at GBX 703 ($8.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 672.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 674.95. Renewi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 855 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £562.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.
Renewi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.
