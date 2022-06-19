HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($47.92) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($91.67) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ETR:HFG opened at €28.13 ($29.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.83 and a 200-day moving average of €48.25. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. HelloFresh has a one year low of €31.13 ($32.43) and a one year high of €97.50 ($101.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

