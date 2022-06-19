E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.80 ($13.33) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.02) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) price objective on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.44) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($12.77).

EOAN stock opened at €8.72 ($9.08) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.93. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

