Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($39.58) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.71) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($44.79) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €25.71 ($26.78) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($37.84) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($51.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.93.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

