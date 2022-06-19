Andy Hopwood Buys 10,000 Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Andy Hopwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($43,451.88).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 347 ($4.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 449.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.85. Harbour Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 284 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 21 ($0.25).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.