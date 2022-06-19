Andrew Milne Acquires 1,688 Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Milne bought 1,688 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($14.37) per share, with a total value of £19,985.92 ($24,257.70).

Andrew Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Andrew Milne bought 1,464 shares of Nichols stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,365 ($16.57) per share, with a total value of £19,983.60 ($24,254.89).

Shares of NICL stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($14.44) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £434.06 million and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,327.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.86. Nichols plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,105 ($13.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,590 ($19.30). The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.08) price target on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

