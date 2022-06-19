Alison Baker Buys 8,000 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,920 ($12,040.30).

Shares of Helios Towers stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43. Helios Towers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 190.44 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

HTWS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

