Oliver White Acquires 3,005 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) insider Oliver White bought 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803 ($2,188.37).

FCH opened at GBX 59.80 ($0.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.83. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.80 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

FCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of Funding Circle in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.