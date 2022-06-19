Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redfin Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $65.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $474,905 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.