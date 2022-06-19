41246 (APO.V) (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect 41246 (APO.V) to post earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

