La-Z-Boy (LZB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LZB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZB. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $7,341,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

