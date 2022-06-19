Lennar (LEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.62.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.