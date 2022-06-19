Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acasti Pharma (ACST)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.