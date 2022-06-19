Acasti Pharma (ACST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Acasti Pharma to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

