Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Compass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $3.80 on Friday. Compass has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

In other Compass news, Director Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

