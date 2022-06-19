Reservoir Media (RSVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RSVR opened at $6.56 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter worth $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $1,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

