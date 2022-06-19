Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ING Groep’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for ING Groep in a report released on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for ING Groep’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ING Groep’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ING. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

NYSE:ING opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ING Groep by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

