Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.
TSE CTS opened at C$5.79 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63.
About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
