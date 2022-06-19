Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

TSE CTS opened at C$5.79 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

