Rezolute, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rezolute in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RZLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Rezolute from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, Director Gil M. Labrucherie bought 52,631 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $199,997.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 21,052 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,997.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 58.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 155,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

