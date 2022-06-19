Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share.

HA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of HA stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after acquiring an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 452,686 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,183,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

