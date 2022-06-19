NextEra Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 169,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

