William Blair Comments on The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AZEK opened at $16.77 on Friday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 779.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 207,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AZEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 179.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.