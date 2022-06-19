Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tapestry, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

NYSE:TPR opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tapestry by 121.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263,141 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 692,723 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

