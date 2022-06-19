StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 792,898 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antares Pharma by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.