Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) versus Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Par Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.39 -$154.54 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.20 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -6.05

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -225.99% N/A -44.90% Par Pacific -3.02% -23.23% -1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

