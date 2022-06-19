Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $16.41

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.07.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:CXM opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock worth $16,612,488. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

