Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $50.00

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
DOCS stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 49.07.
In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
