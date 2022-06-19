Brokerages Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT at $50.00

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

DOCS stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 49.07.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

