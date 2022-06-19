Brokerages Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,264

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.34).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Unite Group alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.79), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,007.79).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,088 ($13.21) on Thursday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 934.80 ($11.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,099.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,081.76.

About Unite Group (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.