Brokerages Set Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Price Target at GBX 1,264

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264 ($15.34).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.81) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.39) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In related news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.79), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,007.79).
About Unite Group (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
