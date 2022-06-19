Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT at $26.00

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beauty Health by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 334,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Beauty Health by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

