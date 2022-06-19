Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,089.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,089.29 ($49.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($44.36) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($41.81), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($447,486.22).

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 2,915 ($35.38) on Thursday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,915 ($35.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($51.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,332.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,481.40. The company has a market capitalization of £889.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

About Clarkson (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.