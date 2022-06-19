StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

