Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $86.67

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ManTech International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in ManTech International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

