Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSX. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.92%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

