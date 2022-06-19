S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives $595.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $595.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.59) to GBX 595 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

